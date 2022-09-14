A kind and loving man who enjoyed golf and singing

MELROSE — Ronald J. Roche passed away on September 10, 2022. Ronald J. Roche was born in London, England. His happy childhood was interrupted by WWII when he and his young sister were evacuated to Somerset (100 miles out of London) to escape the Nazi Luftwaffe’s bombing. Ronald’s parents owned a thriving business in the outskirts of London and much of that area was obliterated during WWII, including his parent’s home as well as their business. Ronald was an excellent athlete and was the Captain of both the soccer and cricket teams at his local school. He came to the U.S. in the 1950’s, where he met and married the love of his life, the late Dr. Georgia (Dougas) Roche. He was the General Manager at Rapid Transit, a transportation company. He loved golf and played regularly. He also enjoyed singing and was active in a local theatre group where he took part in a production of ‘My Fair Lady.”

He leaves behind his beloved sister Patricia and husband Frank McFarland of Malden. His nieces and nephew whom he loved dearly; Sharon Donahue of Malden, Clare and husband, John Gambale of Swampscott, Amanda Gambale of Swampscott and nephew, Stephen Donahue of Boston. He was kind and loving to all who knew him and will be sorely missed.

“When he shall die, take him and cut him into little stars, and he will make the face of heaven so fine, that all the world will fall in love with night and pay no homage to the garish sun.” (Quote: Shakespeare W. “Romeo and Juliet).

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary's Church, Herbert St. Melrose on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. Followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ronal's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, Melrose.