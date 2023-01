Beloved wife; service was on Jan. 4

MELROSE — Martha C. (Lewis) Moore, of Melrose, passed away on December 26, 2022, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Ralph L. Moore. Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. For obituary and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com