Enjoyed golfing and spending time with family

MALDEN — Robert E. “Bob” Cosman, longtime resident of Malden, passed away on December 30, 2022 at the age of 90.

He was born in Malden, on September 16, 1932 to Ethel (Enos) Cosman and John Cosman. He was the youngest of five brothers, the late John Cosman of Walpole, Sylvester “Jock” Cosman of Weymouth, Alfred Cosman of Burlington, and Henry “Mike” Cosman of Bedford.

Bob grew up in Malden and was a graduate of Malden High School Class of 1952. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Bermuda and Norfolk, VA. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette Kolak. They were married for 68 years until she passed earlier this year and had two children. After his time in the Navy he worked as a senior underwriting officer for Arkwright-Boston Mutual Insurance Company in Waltham for 35 years. When he retired he enjoyed spending time with his family as well as golfing. He was a member of Meadowbrook Golf Club in Reading.

Bob was predeceased by his wife Jeannette Cosman and is survived by his son Robert Cosman, Jr. and his wife Margaret Cosman, and his daughter Donna Folino and her husband Robert Folino. He was the proud grandfather to Megan Folino-Kirkham and her husband Matthew Kirkham, Lauren Folino-Blaeser, and her husband Luke Blaeser, Kathleen Cosman, and Matthew Cosman and he was the great grandfather to 1 year old Cameron Kirkham and furry friends Wrigley, Albus, and Leia.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Bob’s life during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Friday for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors by the United States Navy at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden.

Thank you to the staff at Forestdale Park, especially Doreen and Jackie, who did their best to make his time there a pleasant experience.

Gifts in Bob’s memory may be made to The Community Family www.communityfamily.org/make-a-donation/

For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.