KEY WEST, Fla. — Mary Claire Horan (Butler), age 80, died peacefully on August 20 at her home in Key West Florida with her children by her side.

Born on July 13,1940 to William and Elizabeth Butler, Mary Claire was raised in Stoneham and was a proud graduate of Stoneham High School’s class of 1958. Immediately following high school, Mary enrolled at Merrimack College, graduating with a BA in English in 1962.

After marrying her college sweetheart, William Horan, the newlyweds moved to Melrose where Mary resided for over 50 years. She worked for many years as an educator in both the Malden and Melrose public school system as well as at St Mary’s Catholic School in Melrose. A member of the Incarnation Parish, Mary taught CCD for several years, enticing students with her famous M&M cookies to memorize the Lord’s Prayer.

Mary is survived by her loving family J.P Horan of St John Virgin Islands, Michael (Sandra) Horan of Mt Pleasant, SC; and Marybeth Horan Barter (Mark) of Key West, FL. Proud grandmother of Allison and Matthew Horan and Meghan, Eric, Christopher and Colleen Barter. Also survived by her dear brother and sister in law Alfred and Barbara Butler of Cumberland, ME as well as many adored nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Fiercely independent, lover of all things Boston, you could find Mary sunning at Nahant Beach, dragging children along the historic freedom trail, educating visitors on the Boston Gas rainbow swash or relishing in the joy of taking her grandchildren past the duckling statues for a ride on the Swan Boats. At the end of the day, Mary Claire was always happiest on her back porch on Country Club Road.

Her children would like to offer a sincere thank you to all her beloved friends. Even if she demanded that she “didn’t need anyone’s help,” your devotion and love did not go unappreciated or unnoticed. Our sorrow at losing her is tempered by the thought of the peace, love, and reunion with her dearly missed family and friends, as well as the fact that lobster rolls and fried clams are free in heaven.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. Followed by an interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Salem. Relatives are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary’s memory to Globe Santa The Boston Globe Foundation, C/O Globe Santa, PO Box 491, Medford MA 02155.