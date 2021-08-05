MELROSE — Thomas E. “Tom” Dowd, formerly of Melrose and Charlestown, entered into eternal life suddenly on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Beverly Hospital. He was 73 years of age.

Tom was born in Boston on September 22, 1947, a son of the late William E. Dowd and Nora F. (O’Keefe) Dowd. He grew up in Charlestown where he attended St. Francis De Sales Parochial School and graduated from Charlestown High School in 1965. Tom worked as a telephone worker for Verizon for over 35 years until his retirement and later for Massachusetts General Hospital as an electrical line worker until his retirement. In his retirement, Tom worked at The Carr Funeral Home as a dedicated worker for several years. Tom was a member of IBEW Union Local 103, The 520 Club of Charlestown and the Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association.

Tom is the beloved husband of the late Joyce A. (Farrell) Dowd. He is the devoted father of Christopher T. Dowd and his wife, Meghan; and Timothy P. Dowd and his wife, Kristen. He is the loving papa of Owen, Bailey, and Charlie. He is the beloved brother of Dorothy McColgan, Virginia Healey, and the late Margaret DiLeo. He is the dear companion of Deborah Hurley. He is also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend Tom’s visiting hours on Sunday, August 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, and on Monday, August 2, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in the Incarnation Church, 425 Upham St. Melrose, followed by his funeral mass at 10 a.m. His burial was at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation to: Pan-Mass Challenge Chris Dowd 77 4th Ave. Needham, MA 02494 Or by going online to http://profile.pmc.org/CD0307.

To send a message of condolence, please visit www.carrfuneral.com.