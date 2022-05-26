Had a quiet demeanor and peaceful spirit who loved get-togethers

MELROSE — Maureen A. Connors, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 20, 2022. She was 68.

Born on July 30, 1953 in Melrose, Maureen was one of six children of the late Matthew G. and Dorothy (Chetwynd) Connors. Maureen grew up in Melrose, graduating from Melrose High School in 1971.

For many years, Maureen worked in the Claims Department at Blue Cross Blue Shield as an administrative assistant.

She loved living in Melrose especially her daily walks, enjoying a nice meal at a new restaurant or shopping at the local establishments.

Her favorite place to visit was Rockport where she loved the ocean views, the picturesque harbor and the quaint shops.

She always enjoyed get-togethers and holiday parties with her beloved family.

Maureen’s quiet demeanor and peaceful spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

She was the loving sister of Diane D. Walker and her late husband, Bruce, of Saugus; Patricia M. Connors of Melrose; Beatrice M. Simmons and her husband, Robert, of Saugus; Kathleen M. McAteer and her husband, Francis, of Methuen; and the late Dorothy Ambrose. She is also the cherished aunt to her many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather to honor Maureen’s life on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose for her funeral service at 11 a.m.

To leave a message of love and support for the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.