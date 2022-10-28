Loving father who loved to spend time with family and play music

BURLINGTON — Michael J. Brussard, of Burlington, formerly of Melrose, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2022 at the age of 35. Michael was born in Malden on June 6, 1987 and was raised in Melrose. He graduated from St. Mary’s Grammar School in Melrose and BC High School. Michael went on to pursue his passion for music by earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the Berklee College of Music and a Master’s Degree from Gordon College.

Michael spent three years after college teaching in Bermuda. He then began teaching music in the Boston Public School system, eventually settling at JFK Elementary School in Jamaica Plain where he will be fondly remembered. Michael had a passion for music and loved sharing music with others. He was a member of the bands “Lady Mob” and “Off Grove” and performed at local clubs. Michael also enjoyed playing golf, taking trips to Las Vegas, and taking care of his Toyota Corolla. But most importantly, he was a loving father and was most happy spending time with his family.

Michael was the beloved husband of Grace Huang of Burlington. Loving father of Louis and Sophia Brussard. Cherished son of Thomas and Janet Brussard of Melrose. Caring brother of Thomas Brussard Jr. and his wife Alyse of Boxford, John Brussard and his wife Katherine of Washington D.C., and Alex Brussard and his fiancé Kathleen McKeon of Charlestown. Also survived by his niece and nephew; and many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Visiting Hours were held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 from 4-8 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral service was held at Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Sophia & Louis’ college fund at https://gofund.me/8976c89f. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.