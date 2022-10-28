A family-oriented woman who enjoyed vacations on the Cape

MELROSE — Phyllis V. (Thompson) Chagnon (99), previously of Concord, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on August 30, 2022.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on January 22, 1923, and raised in Everett and Melrose. She attended St. Mary’s schools and earned her B.A. from Emmanuel College.

Phyllis began her career as a teacher and continued as wife, mother, homemaker and realtor; eventually having her own real estate business. She was very involved in the Concord Women’s Club, a founding member of F.I.S.H. of Concord and long time member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic church. Phyllis enjoyed summers in Scituate, vacations on Cape Cod and spent her final years enjoying the views of the beach and sunsets at her condo in Englewood, Fla.

Phyllis is predeceased by her loving husband, Charles W. Chagnon; parents George M. and Eva J. (Kelley) Thompson; siblings George M. Thompson, Jr., Priscilla L. Thompson, Elinor T. Gately and Barbara A. Granger. She is survived by her four children, Charles W. III and wife Maryellen Chagnon of Leominster, Priscille L. Chagnon of Naples Fla., Christopher M. Chagnon of Concord, Paulette L. Chagnon of West Chicago, IL; her sister Charlotte and husband (Tim) Nault of Bradenton, Fla. Grandmother of five, great grandmother of 10 and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Melrose at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside committal service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Acton at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314 or @ [email protected]. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com