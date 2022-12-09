A family-oriented woman who offered her kind heart to all

MELROSE — Muriel Elaine (Chetwynd) Kaloustian, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, at age 86.

Elaine was born in Melrose on June 22, 1936; one of seven children of the late Paul and Thelma (Hatch) Chetwynd. After graduating from Wakefield High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish (with a History minor) from Boston University. The highlight of her career was her stint as a Spanish teacher in the Lynnfield Public School System.

Humble and modest, Elaine was shaped by growing up in the aftermath of the Great Depression and the political upheaval that led to World War II. Those tumultuous times and the characteristic New England stoicism helped form her sense of sacrifice, dedication, and decency. After the loss of her mother at an early age, Elaine stepped into the role of caregiver for her younger siblings and helped raise the family. She had a deep sense of familial loyalty, and she offered her kind heart and generous nature freely to all. As matriarch, Elaine became the keeper of family history, as well as its quiet but strong backbone. She was universally relied upon for her steady presence and unceasing love for her family. She had a magical knack for making one’s birthday card show up in the mailbox on the actual day itself.

With a lifelong love of learning, Elaine was happiest with a book in her hands. At home, she was literally surrounded by books, and she relished regular book club meetings. She also enjoyed PBS documentaries and crossword puzzles. Politically progressive, she was unfailingly engaged in the modern world. While she loved old movies and the golden age of Hollywood, she was a culture vulture who had a broad interest in contemporary arts of all kind: for example, she embarked on a complete re-watch of The Sopranos just last year. The show appealed both to Elaine’s keen intelligence and her wry sense of humor.

A true Anglophile—she was acutely interested in the Prince and Princess’s visit to Boston last week—she made enduring memories on her post-college trip to Europe. She was known for her unabashed love of the occasional margarita, and she was amused by her rascally grand-dog, Luce. She was a dependable fixture at every Chetwynd family party for the last 50–plus years.

Elaine will be deeply and eternally missed, but her faithfulness to family and her charitable nature will carry on as her legacy.

She was the beloved mother of Curt Kaloustian and his wife Jill of Kennesaw, GA, and Lara Adams and her husband Jeffrey of Medford. Dear sister of Bradford Chetwynd, Alice Chetwynd, Philip Chetwynd, and the late William, Robert, and Phyllis Chetwynd. Loving grandmother of Dakota Kaloustian, Tyler Featherston, Alyssa Ellis, Rowan Toffoli, and Donnie Leedom. Caring great-grandmother of Evelyn, Riley, Alex, Judah, Dallas, Dayton, Daisy, Daxton and honorary great-grandmother of Sophie and Clementine. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Elaine’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, December 9 from 4-5 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Elaine to Doctors Without Borders, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006, an organization she enthusiastically supported. For online tribute: RobinsonFuneralHome.com.