MEMBERS OF the MHS boy’s varsity hockey team recently gave back by visiting a new food pantry in Lynn with new coach Joe Ciccarello, and helped set the entire operation up. They begin their season Dec. 14. (courtesy photo)

Ciccarello takes reigns for varsity team

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—There’s a lot of change in store for the Melrose High boy’s varsity hockey team who will be entering 2023 with both a new coach and a new home.

Melrose resident and coach Joe Ciccarello takes over after the ten-year reign of Vincent Mirasolo. Ciccarello, a Peabody educator, coached Melrose High’s boy’s junior varsity team last year, thus he comes into the season familiar with the team he’s inherited.

Melrose will also now be housed back at the newly renovated Kasabuski Rink in Saugus after a few years of Stoneham Arena play. There, they hope to establish an intimidating and loud home ice advantage.

Joe Ciccarello has coached 25 years at both Revere High and Dom Savio, where he helped win 3 sectional titles, and was also a softball coach. But he always had his eye on Melrose. He appreciates the grittiness of Melrose High hockey, and it’s “old school” approach. “I respect the history of this program and I think that’s what draws any new coach here. Melrose is the original Hockey Town. I like the tough city vibes you get watching these Melrose teams over the years,” he says.

That said, he acknowledges the ebbs and flows of each season. Not every year does Melrose put up a Super 8-primed team, though that’s not a bad goal to aspire to, and it was just a few seasons ago (particularly during COVID) that Melrose had that potential.

“Last year was a tough season for Melrose, although they played really admirably in the playoffs against Tewksbury,” notes Ciccarello. “But what I like about this team is it’s like feeding starving wolves. They are so committed to getting better. The dedication to off season training has blown me away.”

The Melrose boys have shown a passion for getting stronger off the ice by dedicating an entire summer to weight lift training at Melrose High.

“They were there 5 days a week, it was incredible,” notes Ciccarello.

Leading the team as captains this season are seniors Joey Zarella, Jason Pino, Joey O’Keefe and Pat Cotter. Melrose has lot of returning players, which include experienced upperclassmen Brendan Morris and Tom Waden.

On defense look for Brendan Doyle, Brendan Morris, Griffin Brady, Joe Kelleher, Ethan Burns, Tom Waden, Joey O’Keefe and Michael Fuccione to make contributions.

On offense, Melrose will count on Colin Fahey, Jason Pino, Justin D’Antona, Quinn Haggerty, Will Ryan, Charlie Hoskins, Brendan Healy, Leroy Hoskins, Alex Sevastyanov, Declan Baker, Jackson Burdick, Jack Wright, Tyler Muse and Jack Feeney to find the net this season.

Two of their more important returners are their goalies, Matthew Fuccione and Joe Smith, so watch out Middlesex League. Sophomore Fuccione returns after an incredible freshman year at the net, including a great post-season effort against Tewksbury. Says the coach, “Matthew is something special and watch out for junior goalie Joe Smith, because he’s had a great pre-season.”

While Melrose is a fairly young team, they return playoff-experienced as they enter the always-tough Middlesex League.

They start their season on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at home at Kasabuski Rink against Woburn at 7:30 p.m. Melrose has a tough schedule out of the gate with Woburn, Belmont and Reading on tap from now until Christmas.

“Last year we struggled and we don’t want another season like that,” says the new coach. “The goal is to establish a public school program second to none. So you won’t have to pay $25,000 a year to play high school hockey. This team has shown that it’s really dedicated to being the best they can be. They are high character, role model players. It’s a great foundation to start with.”