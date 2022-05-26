A kind, caring and loyal family man with great artistic talent

STONEHAM — Patrick Leung, a resident of Stoneham, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at age 62.

Patrick was born on July 12, 1959 in Hong Kong. At age 34, he immigrated to the United States and settled in Stoneham. Patrick worked in the food service industry for many years.

Blessed with an artistic talent, Patrick enjoyed drawing, painting, gardening and listening to music. He was an excellent cook, often making delicious meals for his family. He enjoyed insightful conversation and always had knowledge to share with his family.

Patrick was a kind, caring, and loyal family man who will be deeply missed but always lovingly remembered.

Patrick was the beloved husband of Winnie Poon-Leung with whom he shared 31 years of marriage. Cherished son of the late Leung Sang and Ho Sum. Devoted father of Michael K Leung of Stoneham. Loyal brother of Leung Kit Shing, Leung Siu Bing, Leung Siu Kwan, and the late Leung Siu Ping, and Leung Kit Kan, all from Hong Kong. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor and remembrance of Patrick’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Monday, June 6 from 4-7 p.m., and again for his funeral service on Tuesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.