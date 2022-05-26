Loving wife and mother who lived in Melrose for nearly 70 years

FT. MYERS, Florida — Mrs. Elaine D. (Rossi) Adelizzi, a resident of Ft. Myers, Florida, and formerly Melrose, passed away peacefully at Shell Point Retirement Community in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at age 91.

Elaine was born in Malden on April 11, 1931, daughter of the late Charles G. and Pauline M. (Errico) Rossi. Elaine moved to Melrose with her family in 1946. She graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1949, and remained in Melrose for nearly 70 years. She was married to Richard Adelizzi in 1953, and raised their family of two sons in Melrose. After the loss of Richard in 2014 she moved to Ft. Myers to be closer to family, but always remained proud of her roots in Melrose.

Elaine was the beloved wife of the late Richard A. Adelizzi with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of David J. Adelizzi and his wife, Sara, of Estero, Fla. and the late Paul R. Adelizzi.

Services are private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.