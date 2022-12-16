Dedicated to the city and community

MELROSE — Peter J. Salayko, of Melrose, passed away at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on December 7, 2022. He was 73 years of age.

Peter was born in Lynn to the late Peter and Mary (Trainor) Salalayko. He was raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn High School.

He started his career working for the City of Lynn in the public works department from 1971 to 1981. In 1983, he joined the City of Melrose public works department, where he was a dedicated and hard worker until his retirement in 2010. After he retired, he continued to work part time for the City of Melrose and could be seen on a daily basis keeping the downtown business district clean as a whistle.

He was a big sports fan, especially the Patriots, loved to go deep-sea fishing, watching James Bond movies, the reruns of the 3 Stooges and Albert & Costello.

Peter was a longtime member of the Melrose Elks and enjoyed going to the Trackside Café and Melrose Diner for a cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin. Peter and his friend Paul liked traveling to Boston on Saturday mornings and then stop at the Pearl Street Station in Malden on the way home for lunch.

He was the brother of the late John Salalayko, dear friend of Paul J. Gould of Melrose and the late Paul Denahy and had numerous friends on the Melrose Public Works Department, the Melrose Elks as well as friends throughout the City of Melrose.

A funeral procession left Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. and processed by the DPW on the way to a graveside service at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn at 11:15 a.m., where he will be interred with his family.

To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com