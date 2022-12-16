Worked part time at the Melrose Public Library

WAKEFIELD — Barbara A. (Arsenault) Perry, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose, died peacefully on December 6, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born in Portland, Maine on September 2, 1930 to the late Daniel and Reta (Wentworth) Arsenault.

Mrs. Perry was raised in Portland and she married the late Joseph Perry Jr., on November 17, 1951. They would settle in Melrose to raise their family. Barbara worked for Shawmut National Bank for many years. She also worked part time at the Melrose Public Library and Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Barbara was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Perry Jr. Loving mother of Glenn J. Perry and his wife Cissy of Lynnfield, Wayne D. Perry and his wife Mara of Virginia Beach, and Connie A. Perry of New York City. Proud grandmother of Matthew of Lynnfield, Lindsey of Melrose, Marjorie of Pasadena, Calif., and Allison of Arlington, VA. Sister of the late Robert Arsenault and the late Neal Arsenault.

Funeral services will be private. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.