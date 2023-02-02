Had a great love and compassion for his family

MELROSE — Philip P. Ranieri, of Melrose, formerly a 45-year resident of Cambridge, died on January 24, 2023, at the age of 65. He was born in Cambridge on December 27, 1957; he started his schooling at the Harmony Hill School for four years in Rhode Island before finishing through the Cambridge Public School System.

Philip was an active participant in the Cambridge Recreation & Special Needs program for over 50 years. He loved participating in the Massachusetts Special Olympics in the swimming and track & field events, and in 2002 he was inducted into the Massachusetts Special Olympic Hall of Fame. Philip also loved going to Disney World and on Disney cruises, but absolutely loved puzzles of 1500-2000 pieces and all cartoons and animated movies. His love and compassion for his family was often on display, but particularly for the 20 years he acted as his sister Diana’s faithful aid, always looking after her.

Son of the late Felice & Claire (Elliott) Ranieri. Loving brother of Karen E. Tarmey and her husband Michael of Melrose, Timothy J. Ranieri and his wife Karen of Danvers and the late Diana M. Ranieri. Caring uncle of Cara and Sofia Tarmey and Isabella & Pio Ranieri.

Visiting hours were held on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 4 Herbert St., Melrose. Burial to follow the Mass at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt Auburn St., Cambridge. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to Cambridge Program Friends, Mailed to: Cambridge Program Friends, c/o David A. Tynes, 114 Pine St., Cambridge, MA 02139. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.