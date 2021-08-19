A loving woman who was known for her warmth and kindness

MELROSE — Priscilla O’Neill, longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 9, 2021, at a Chelmsford healthcare facility. She was 80 years old.

Born in Woburn on May 6, 1941, Priscilla was one of three children of the late Robert and Nancy (Finney) Queen. She grew up in Woburn and graduated from Woburn High School.

She and William J. O’Neill were married on April 4, 1959 and settled in Somerville before moving to Melrose in 1972 to continue raising their family. Priscilla went to work for the MPIUA as an auditor. She earned numerous certifications throughout her 30-year career and made many lifelong friendships. She was the President of the Massachusetts Association of Insurance Women from 1993-1994 and after her retirement stayed active in the organization.

Priscilla adored her family. She was exceptionally active in their lives, never missing a pivotal event. She and William were longtime members of the Winthrop Yacht Club, and spent most summers sailing throughout New England, and occasionally to Canada. Time on the water was precious, and it was something Priscilla looked forward to.

Gentle and kind, Priscilla had an easy way with people. She looked forward to get-togethers on “Priscilla’s Patio” where family, friends, and neighbors would gather for a glass of wine, fun, and patio talk.

Traveling was another favorite activity of Priscilla’s. She and William traveled to Florida for the winter months and had traveled throughout Europe with friends. Some of their favorite destinations included Hawaii, Alaska, Aruba, Switzerland, and Germany.

Other interests include gardening and keeping of the family ancestral database. Priscilla loved working on finding out as much as she could about her family history. She provided all the new and updated family information at all the family reunions. For Memorial Day, Priscilla went to the numerous cemeteries and placed flowers on all of the family graves.

Priscilla’s love, warmth, and kindness will be missed by her family and many friends who were touched by her. May she rest in peace.

Priscilla was the beloved wife of William J. O’Neill with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted mother of William J. O’Neill, Jr. and his wife, Karen, of North Reading; Kathleen O’Neill and her husband, Kevin Connelly, of Melrose; Timothy O’Neill of Dover, NH; Robert O’Neill of Watervliet, NY, and Lorelei Hotaling and her husband, Mike, of Clifton Park, NY. Dear sister of Nancy Montgomery and her late husband, Kenneth, of Chelmsford and the late Peter Queen. Cherished “grammy” of 14 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Priscilla’s life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Friday, Aug. 13 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose.

For online tribute, or directions please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.