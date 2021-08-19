A loving wife and mother who had a way of making everyone feel special

MELROSE — Joan T. (O’Neill) Maher, of Melrose, passed away on August 12, 2021 at the Arbors in Stoneham at the age of 86.

Joan was born and raised in the Bronx, NY and a graduate of St. Pius High School, class of 1952. Joan resided in the Bronx, NY for most of her early life and worked for AT&T in Manhattan from 1952-1956. In later years, she worked as a HS cafeteria lady and was regarded as every student’s “Grandma.”

Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Maher, Jr. Loving mother of Eileen M. Spies and her husband, James, of NH and Maureen T. Maher and her husband, Steve, of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Katie Whitcomb and her husband, Justin, of Wakefield; Megan Spies of Malden, Daniel Spies of FL, Brendan, Ryan, Liam, and Sean Maher of Melrose. Great grandmother of Charlie, Grace, and Thomas Whitcomb. Devoted sister of Madeline Lisnak and her late husband, Michael, of NY. Caring sister-in-law of Ann Brothers and her late husband, Mike, of NJ; the late Jackie Maher and his late wife, Mary, and the late Roger Maher and his wife, Anita, of MD. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Joan was a true “character.” Since moving to Melrose in 2009, she enjoyed the banter with friends created by her strong New York accent and love of the NY Yankees. Some of her favorite activities included her workouts at the Melrose YMCA, vacationing on Cape Cod and being a devoted Melrose Red Raider sports fan. For the last four years, Joan lived at the Arbors in Stoneham where she made very special friends and loved participating in activities, especially Bingo. By far the most important part of Joan’s life was her family. She delighted in spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joan had a way of making everyone feel like they were her favorite. She was always a great listener, eager to hear every detail of “what was new.” Her supportive, generous and caring spirit will live on forever in each of us.

Visiting hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, MA on Thursday, August 19, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melrose High School Permanent Scholarship Fund.