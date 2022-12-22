Dedicated wife and mother, dog lover and a faithful woman

MELROSE — Rachael (MacASkill) Hayward, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully at the Fitch Home in Melrose on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at age 94.

Rachael was born on May 18, 1928 in Malden, one of two daughters of the late Daniel and Margaret (MacDonald) MacAskill. Raised in Everett, she graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1945 where she met her future husband, the late Wilber G. Hayward. They were married on March 3, 1950 in Boston before settling in Melrose in 1962 to raise a family of three children.

Rachael was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She shared her love effortlessly with her family, and provided a loving and comfortable home filled with her delicious cooking and baking. She was a passionate dog lover, enjoyed knitting, playing golf, and listening to showtunes. She was active at the Melrose YMCA where she served on the Board of Directors, and taught swimming lessons for many years. She was also a regular volunteer at the Kappa Swap Shop, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and an Advisor with the Rainbow Girls. A faithful woman, she was a member of the First Congregational Church for over 50 years where she sang in the Choir for over 30 years and was an active member of Circle 4.

Rachael and Wilber enjoyed traveling throughout the world. She took pride in visiting her roots in Scotland, seeing the British Isles, and taking trips to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Most of all, she loved spending the warm summer months at the family cottage on Penobscot Bay in Bayside, Maine.

Always smiling, Rachael lifted up those around her with her genuine good nature, kind heart, and supportive presence. Sociable with a love for laughter, Rachael loved genuine conversation with her friends and family, and cared deeply for those around her. She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will carry on in the lives of her family. May she rest in peace.

Rachael was the beloved wife of the late Wilber G. Hayward Jr. with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Rev. Dr. W. Gary Hayward and his wife Susan of Barre, Scott D. Hayward and his late wife Cynthia of Pocasset, and Margaret H. “Peggy” Wolley and her husband Christopher of Melrose. Dear sister of the late Eunice M. Sanderson and late husband Roger, and sister-in-law of the late Wallace D. Hayward and late wife Joyce. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Monday, Dec. 12 from 4-7 p.m., and again for her funeral service celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. Gifts in Rachael’s memory may be made to The Fitch Home, Inc., 75 Lake Ave., Melrose MA 02176. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.