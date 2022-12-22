A great husband, father and friend

MELROSE — N. Roy Moore, resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his home. He was 92.

Roy was born in Chelsea on May 27, 1930, one of five children of the late Gilbert M. and Harriet F. (née Mansfield) Moore. Roy grew up in the Chelsea area. He served in the United States Army from 1947-1949. Roy was proud of his service to his country.

Roy married his beloved Ethel J. Powell on September 27, 1954, and they went on to share 70 wonderful years together. Roy proudly worked as an Iron Worker for Local #7, ending his career as an outside superintendent.

Family and faith were the cornerstones of Roy’s life. He was exceptionally involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed going hunting and fishing, visiting with extended family, and listening to old music and old hymns. He was also able to take a special month-long trip to Newfoundland where his family came from.

Roy was an over 20-year member of New Hope Assembly Church in Saugus. He not only believed and attended church but also lived out his faith every day of his life.

Roy was a great husband, father, and friend. His presence and love will be missed.

Roy was the beloved husband of Ethel J. (Powell) Moore, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage. Devoted father of the late Roy John (surviving wife Debra) Moore of Melrose, David A. (Lisa) Moore of Stoneham, Paul D. (Eric Barnett) Moore of Florida. Cherished grandfather of Meridith Pesce, Robert (Jennifer) Moore, Adam Moore, DJ Moore, Danielle (Billy) Dalton, and great-grandfather of Tyler, Kailyn, Allesandra, Alexis, Tyler F., Bailey, Ely, Peyton, Hunter, Daelan, and Maddox. Loving brother to the late Gilbert Moore, Evelyn (Buddy) Kashian, Vera Quinton, and Cyril Moore.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather in honor of Roy’s life during visiting hours as the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St. Melrose, on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2-5 p.m. and on Monday at New Hope Assembly, 9 Assembly Dr. Saugus, for his funeral service, celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment with Military Honors by the US Army at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Roy’s memory may be made to New Hope Assembly, 9 Assembly Dr. Saugus, MA. 01906 or a charity of your choice.

For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.