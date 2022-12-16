The true matriarch of her family

MELROSE — Rita M. (Sidoli) Zeraschi, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Boston to the late Frank and Maria (Bisi) Sidoli. Rita was raised in Rugarlo, Italy. Rita was 18 when she and her sister Dorothy left their hometown and came to America on the SS Andrea Doria. She resided in the North End of Boston and worked at the Schrafft’s building in Charlestown for five years where she worked and saved up to return home and married the boy next door her husband of 61 years Luigi Zeraschi. In 1969 they moved to Melrose where she resided to raise her family.

Rita embraced her role as wife, mother, and grandmother and was a true matriarch. Her family brought her immense purpose and joy. She had five daughters and one son and 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson who were the light of her life. Mealtime was when our mom shined like no other; every night was a home-cooked meal and Sunday afternoons were the highlight where everyone gathered with her, children and grandchildren alike. One of her greatest enjoyments was cooking for her family, recipes that have been passed down for generations and she would stay up to all hours preparing them be it Tortellini, Ravioli, or Lasagna for all to enjoy.

Rita and her husband along with her children and grandchildren looked forward to their summer visits back home to reunite with both their families in Northern Italy, to eat good food, drink wine, and dance to their Italian folk music. Other trips that they enjoyed with family and different destinations included the Bahamas, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, and Las Vegas.

Rita was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Luigi Zeraschi. Loving mother of Silvana Zeraschi of Wakefield, Joanne Chaves and her husband Robert of Lakeville, Sandra Zeraschi of Melrose, Robert Zeraschi and his wife Ingrid of Lynnfield, Lisa Buonopane and her husband John of Melrose, and Sonia Chiarella and her husband Richard of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Erica, Cameron, Arsenio, Eric, Michael, Marcus, Adam, Benjamin, Zachary & Olivia. Proud great-grandmother of Aiden. Caring sister of Marisa Sidoli, Louie Sidoli, and the late Andrew, Louisa, Dorothy, Renato, and Aldo Sidoli. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rita’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com