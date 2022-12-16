MELROSE — A letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was robbed at gun and knifepoint last Saturday on Orchard Lane. The suspects made off with a street mailbox master key.

The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

According to reports, two men in their late teens or early 20s dressed in black approached a woman letter carrier around 3 p.m. One of the men showed a gun and the other a knife as they demanded the master key that opens street mailboxes. The suspects then took off on foot.

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Melrose Police Department.

In a statement, a spokeswoman said, “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety of USPS employees seriously. In this offense, the suspects brandished weapons. Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offence punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

“A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement”, and reference Case No. 3927109. All information will be kept confidential.”

The USPS statement was accompanied by video images of the suspects, captured by a Ring home security camera in the neighborhood.