A retired science teacher; co-founded the first recycling project in Melrose

PEABODY — Robert E. Lucien, born on June 8, 1932, of Brooksby Village in Peabody, formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home after a period of declining health on Sunday, July 3.

He was the loving husband of Gail Lucien, father of Bridget Rosatone (Elio), Maura Desmarais (Greg), Peter Lucien (Beth-predeceased) and Kara Elmer (Robert). He was the doting grandfather of Isabella, Emma, Ethan, Joseph, Grace, Patrick, Zachary, Luke and Emily.

Activated from the Thompson’s Island Boys Band into the US Army, he served as a Corporal in the 208th Marching Band. He earned BA and MA degrees from Boston University.

As a commissioner of the Conservation Committee for many years, he co-founded CAN, the first recycling project in Melrose, and was the driving force behind the Melrose Energy Commission where he served as its chair for many years.

A science teacher for over 35 years, he was recognized as a “Whale of a Teacher” because of his dedication to students, science and environmental issues. He was awarded several National Science Foundation grants. Bob continued his love of learning and reading at Barnes & Noble where he worked until he was 80 years old. An avid reader, he loved gifting books, making recommendations and sharing his love of learning with everyone he knew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chapel at Brooksby, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, on July 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Breast Friends, an organization dear to his heart.

For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.