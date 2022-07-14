A dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather who loved the outdoors

MIRROR LAKE, N.H. — William L. “Bill” Durland III, a resident of Mirror Lake, N.H. and formerly longtime of Melrose, died suddenly at home on Friday, July 8, 2022, at age 82.

Bill was born in Boston on March 2, 1940, one of three children of the late William L. Durland and Sonja E. (Lawson) Durland. Raised in Brighton and later Melrose, he graduated from Melrose High School, Class of 1959. While taking high school portraits as an amateur photographer, he captured the “good side” of Valerie Thomas, and fell in love. Bill then proudly served four years in the US Air Force as Airman, First Class. After receiving an honorable discharge in 1966, he and Val were married and settled in Melrose to raise a family. Bill received training in computer technology, and enjoyed his working career as a Component Engineer for 28 years for AGFA.

In his youth, Bill’s appreciation for the outdoors was born while attending summer camp in Vermont where he spent days swimming, hiking, and riding his horse Vickie. Later, he and Val enjoyed family camping trips to Baxter Lake in N.H. for many years. Throughout his life, Bill found comfort in the great outdoors.

In 2008, they moved to the woods in Mirror Lake, N.H. where Bill enjoyed boating, swimming, and could continue his passion for photography. When in Melrose, he was a member of the Greater Lynn Camera Club, and in N.H., the Wolfeboro Camera Club. He also was a member of Wyoming Lodge AF&AM in Melrose, and a religious golfer. He played at Mt. Hood in Melrose, a weekly golf league at Trull Brook in Tewksbury, and got a hole-in-one at Farmington Country Club in N.H. He and Val both enjoyed many trips together, seeing much of the U.S. and loved their cruises, visits to Florida, St. John, and Arizona.

Above all, Bill was first and foremost a family man. He was a dedicated husband, loyal father, and loving grandfather. He had a tough exterior, but was a sentimental, great guy who loved his family. He often received smiles in return for his sarcastic one-liners, and brought levity and laughter with his joyous approach to life. He was one of a kind, and will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered. May he rest easy.

Bill was the beloved husband of Valerie A. (Thomas) Durland with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of William “Todd” Durland of Tuftonboro, N.H., and Susan E. Nicholas and her husband Jimmy of St. John, USVI. Cherished grandfather of Jessica, Thomas, and Olivia, and great-grandfather of Frankie, Cheyenne, Arriana, Charlotte, and Alyssandra. Loving brother of Bruce Durland of Wakefield, and Paul Durland of Salem, SC. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose for his funeral service on Friday, July 15 at 12:30 p.m. Interment with US Air Force honors at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.