A self-employed plumber who loved celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

STONEHAM— Robert S. “Bob” Mallon Sr., of Stoneham, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022. He was 86. Bob was the husband of the late Rose Marie McCarthy of Melrose.

A resident of Stoneham and Malden, he worked as a self-employed plumber. A long time member of the Irish American Club, he enjoyed meeting up and spending time with his fellow tradesmen. Bob was passionate about his music and dancing. Most of all he loved to celebrate St Patrick’s Day with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children; Lisa Mallon and her partner Jim Fuccii of Reading, Jeffrey Mallon of Wenham and Robert Mallon Jr. of New Hampshire. As well as three grandchildren; Ruby, Amelia and Lila Mallon.

He was the brother of Nancy Martinson and her late husband Max of California, the late James Mallon and his surviving wife Cora of Reading, the late William Mallon and his surviving wife Beverly of Southborough and his sisters, the late Ruth P. (Mallon) Worthylake and the late Mary “Peggy” Collins.

A celebration of life was celebrated on Wednesday, July 20 at Bunratty Tavern in Reading from 4-6 p.m. At the family’s request there will be no funeral home visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy donations can be sent to Mystic Valley Elders of Medford.