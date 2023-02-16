Loved to make people laugh, going fishing and going to church

WAKEFIELD — Stephen J. Gill, 83, of Wakefield, formerly of Melrose and North Reading, passed away at his home on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Born in Boston on June 9, 1939, he was the son of the late William H. and Mary F. (Leonard) Gill. He was raised in North Reading. He was a former resident of Melrose for 34 years and has been a resident of Wakefield for the past 13 years. He attended the Calvary Christian Church in Lynnfield.

Being the eldest of the other residents in his group home, he liked to ‘’play the role” of a father, telling what or how things are done (especially around the dinner table, lol). He also enjoyed making people laugh, especially the staff in his home. He loved fishing, going to worship service at church and sharing holidays with his family. He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Since Covid, he enjoyed “TV” Church, as well as the news. Near the end he very much enjoyed the staff reading Bible Scripture to him.

He worked part time sweeping and cleaning for Mikes Auto Body in Malden.

Family members include his loving brothers, Kevin Gill, Edward Gill, David Gill and Timothy Gill; sisters, Pat (Gill) Reynolds and Donna (Gill) Mondou; he was the brother of the late William, Robert, Richard and Ronald Gill; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.