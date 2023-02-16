A hard working man with a very kind heart

STONEHAM — Peter F. Kelly passed away at the Wakefield Nursing Center on February 9. 2023, he was 71 years of age. Peter was born in Melrose, was raised in Stoneham and graduated from Stoneham High School, Class of 1969.

After graduation he entered the police academy and became a Stoneham Police Officer. Peter was a police officer in Stoneham for 28 years, retiring in 1997. A lifelong resident of Stoneham, Peter was very active with the Stoneham Pop Warner program and coached football for many years. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved taking trips to Maine and North Conway with his family. Peter was a hard working man, owned the Spartan Café for several years, had a very kind heart and was always there to help someone in need.

Peter was the husband of Denise M. (Wilson) Kelly. Father of Cassandra E. Kelly and her partner Johnny of California and Jenna Kelly. Brother of Thomas Kelly of Saugus, Linda Donahey and her husband Larry of Billerica, the late Karen Raffa and her husband Frank of Billerica, Eddie Kelly of Florida and the late Richard “Ritchie” Petrillo. Brother-in-law of Diane and Robert Salois, Robert and Jeannie Wilson, Janet and Stephen Ahern, Richard and Jennifer Wilson and Derek and Kristen Wilson. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St. Melrose on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. Interment at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stoneham Pop Warner Football Program. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com.