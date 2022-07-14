Army veteran who enjoyed fixing cars and Boston sports teams

MELROSE — Stephen R. Falkowski, of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2022, at the age of 59.

Stephen was born in Lynn and attended Melrose High School. He resided in Melrose for most of his life and enjoyed traveling to Florida and Las Vegas. Stephen worked as a Baggage Handler for Pan American Airlines & Intel Corporation, enjoyed fixing cars, Boston sports teams and skydiving with his friends in Florida.

Stephen was the loving son of Marion (Robertson) and Richard Gravallese of Melrose. Caring brother of Michael Falkowski and his wife Joan of Plymouth, Kathryn Huttunen and her husband Darryl, Dawn Marie Johnson, all of N.H. and Patricia Falkowski of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and “Mello.”

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose, on Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Funeral services and interment will be private. U.S. Army veteran.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116.