Had a beautiful heart and was a friend to all

MELROSE — Warren Phillip Wagner, Jr. unexpectedly passed away on January 3, 2023, at the age of 57.

Warren was born in Revere and raised in Melrose. He was a 1983 graduate of the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield where he studied sheet metal fabrication. Following high school, Warren enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served as a Security Police Officer. He was stationed at Barksdale AFB in Bossier Parrish, LA. Warren moved to Port Richie, Florida following his discharge from the United States Air Force. He developed many trade skills throughout his life including landscaping, auto repair, and general contracting. Later in life he lived in the Philadelphia area where he was a man of many trades. He excelled in everything he did and his work ethic was unmatched.

Warren was an avid New England sports fan and there was not a statistic he did not know. He attended games any chance he could and had a passion for sharing his love for the game. The only thing more prevalent than his loyalty to New England was his unwavering loyalty and care for his many friends. He had a beautiful heart and was a friend to all.

Warren was the son of Mary A Wagner (Geehan) of Melrose. He was the brother of Joanne Wagner of Newbury, Mark Wagner of Newburyport, and Mary Catherine Wagner of Ashburnham, Ma. He was the father of Kaitlyn Wagner of Port Richie, Fla., Alex Wagner of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Christian Wagner of Port Richie, Fla., and the grandfather or Riley Marshall. He was very loved by his longtime girlfriend Mary Bulger Bright of Philadelphia, Pa. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Visiting’s hours were held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. Relatives and friends were respectfully invited to attend. In Iieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Warren’s memory to Shatterproof, a national non-profit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States @ www.shatterproof.org. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com