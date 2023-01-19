Avid artistic with a patient and sweet demeanor

MELROSE — Jeannette Sullivan Ullrich Mead, age 99, gracefully departed this world on January 13, 2023.

Jane grew up in Melrose and was one of five Sullivan sisters. Some of her fond memories as a young girl included learning how to swim in Ell Pond, figure skating and flying down the toboggan chute at Mount Hood. Her house was frequently overflowing with her sisters and their dates. They often headed out to the local Big Band dance clubs.

As a teenager Jane’s interest in art took off. After high school she enrolled in the Massachusetts General Hospital Program for Medical Illustration where she blossomed. She spent her long career working with dozens of doctors illustrating their lectures, programs and books.

When Jane wasn’t working she was outdoors. Her neighbors wouldn’t hesitate to bring any injured creature to her door for her loving care. Because of her patient, sweet demeanor she easily coaxed chipmunks and birds to eat out of her hands.

Volunteering as caretaker for Thacher Island Lighthouse off of Rockport, Massachusetts one summer was one of her favorite adventures. A lobster in the pot every day and an affectionate Island dog was her idea of heaven.

Throughout Jane’s retirement she focused her formidable artistic skill to her passions in life, nature, wildlife and family.

Well into her 80’s a chance meeting at a Melrose High School Class Reunion ’41 sparked a beautiful 12-year bi-coastal relationship. That spanned that last 12 years of her life. Jane often expressed her extraordinary joy to have found her soul mate.

Jane will live in the loving memories of her daughter Marie Craft and her husband Ted, her son Bob Ullrich and his wife Laurie, her grandchildren Jared Craft and his wife Kristen, Courtney Wade and her husband Mike, and her four great-grandchildren, Hailey and Henry Craft and Jake and Conor Wade, and her many wonderful loving nieces and nephews.

For the last several years Jane lived at the Fitch Home on Ell Pond. There she found wonderful, loving friends whom she deeply cherished. Among her caretakers was Ginny who became her dear friend and companion.

The family would like to recognize the outstanding loving care that Jane received at the Fitch Home by staff and residents alike. Jane fondly referred to it as her home.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date.

