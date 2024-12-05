THE FRIENDS OF the Melrose Public Library recently received a great gift from one of the city’s newest business owners. At left, btone FITNESS owner Jenny Sheehan stands with Friends’ Chairperson Christina Gagliano. BTONE FITNESS MELROSE, one of Main Street’s newest businesses, offered donation-based classes during its grand opening weekend November 22-24 to benefit the Melrose Public Library. Thanks to the generosity of btone and community members who attended and donated. Jenny was able to present a check for $1,520. All donated funds will be used to support library programs, services, resources and materials.