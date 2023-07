THE HUGE CROWD enjoying Melrose’s first public beer garden.

MELROSE — Melrose Beer Garden summer celebration was held on Sunday, July 9 at the Beebe Estate. Idle Hands Craft Ales, La QChara Express food truck, Kindren Crepes food cart and local band The Honeybees were all on hand to help make Melrose’s first public beer garden a huge success. An estimated 1,000 people enjoyed the event throughout the day.