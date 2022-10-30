BITTY & BEAU’S of Main Street Melrose proved the perfect resting spot after a long fall day for 10-year-old Louis Gentile, who was offered tremendous service from employees (from left) Izzy Darfoor, Kevin Burke and Kaitlyn Burke. Stop by for your own smoothie and see for yourself. Bitty & Beau’s is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Sunday.