THE WITCHES from Hocus Pocus were the celebrity guest stars at the Little School Fall Festival last Friday. Hosted by the Little School PTO at Ipswich River Park, special witchy visitors the Sanderson Sisters took time to strike a pose with (l-r): Olivia Howse, Annie Ago, Layla Souther, Johnny Gabriello, Emme Sawyer, Layla Roy and Riley Doherty. (Katie Gabriello Photo)