THE STATE Champion MHS wrestling team received an invitation to the State House from State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian and honored their Division 3 State Championship on the House floor. Representative Lipper-Garabedian provide the team with food and an extensive tour of the historic building and photographs were taken by Raj Das. The team also met with Senator Jason Lewis and the team was recognized on the Senate floor as well. (Photo by Raj Das www.edphotos.com)