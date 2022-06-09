A family man whose personality lit up the room

NORTH READING – Robert “Bob” L. Santiano, 78, of North Reading, died at his home surrounded by his family on June 2, 2022.

Born in East Boston on August 16, 1943, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace Santiano. He met the love of his life, Jean, at an ice skating rink in Lynn. They married and moved to Woburn and had four children. Later they moved to North Reading.

Bob owned his own flooring business for over 50 years and enjoyed going to work every day. When his sons were younger he spent time coaching their hockey and baseball teams. Bob loved spending time with his family the most. Known as “Papa,” he would dress up as Santa at Christmas time for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When he wasn’t spending time with his family you could find him at the golf course or volunteering at the Mission of Deeds. He was also a former president of the Sons of Italy and a member of the Elks in Wakefield.

Bob was the life of the party. His personality would light up a room. He made everyone around him feel welcomed and would always make friends wherever he went. Bob’s philosophy on life: work hard, love what you do and when things get tough, never give up.

Bob was the beloved husband of the late Jean Santiano. He was the loving father to Deborah Santiano-Queen of Wilmington, Carol Cattoggio and her husband Scott of Methuen, David Santiano and his wife Barbara of Burlington, and Christopher Santiano and his wife Rachel of Hudson. He was Papa to Jalisa, Derek, Brandie, Courtney, Scotty Jr., Kayla, Braden, Anthony and Matthew and Great Papa to Costantino, Mia and Cassidy. He was the brother of Rita Cipriano and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held from the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, on Thursday, June 9 at 9:15 a.m. followed by a 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading. Calling hours were held on Wednesday, June 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading.

In lieu of flowers, the Santiano family requests donations be made in Bob’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905.