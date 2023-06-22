By GAIL LOWE

MELROSE—In the fall and winter of 2022, an 11-year-old boy from Melrose made a huge difference to students who attend school in Lynn and Malden.

Michael Phillips, now 12, was determined to raise money to buy warm clothing, including hats and gloves, for children in need.

Michael’s parents Karen Willis and Joseph Phillips of Hillside Avenue and his extended family helped him begin his efforts. He also contacted members of the Green Street Baptist Church off Main Street, and they provided him with a generous $200 donation to double what he had already raised.

Now that summer is here, some of the most needed clothing items are socks, T-shirts, ball caps and shorts in sizes small to X-Large.

“Many children in Lynn and Malden would love to have and appreciate a new set of clothing for the summer months,” said Karen.

Michael is currently a student at the Hoover School but will begin middle school at the Acera School in Winchester in the fall where he will continue to study his favorite subjects—math and coding.

He is hoping that his pattern of giving will catch on at his new school.

“Michael may be able to bring his efforts forward as a school-social project,” said his mother.

The young boy comes by giving naturally, since his parents volunteer their time to non-profit organizations. The Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) and Victims of Domestic Violence are two examples.

Joseph Phillips also serves as a Chair of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Task force for the Mayor of Melrose and is Chairman of the Board at Pathways of Lynn. He is also a sitting Commissioner on the Melrose Human Rights Commission.

As he did last fall, Michael recently accompanied his father on shopping excursions to find the best clothing at the best possible price.

“He was a trooper through it all, as it took multiple hours over multiple days to find and buy the clothing,” said Karen.

Michael is open to any and all donations from individuals and community organizations to help inner-city school children.