ON MAY 16, STATE REP. Kate Lipper-Garabedian presented Colonel Robert Driscoll of Melrose with a citation in recognition of his retirement after 35 years of service to the United States Air Force (USAF). Colonel Driscoll’s official retirement date is July 5, 2023 and he will be recognized at a USAF ceremony later this summer. Representative Lipper-Garabedian is grateful for Bob’s service, including as a member of the Melrose Veterans’ Services Advisory Board and as a thought partner on a number of veteran-related bills she filed this session.