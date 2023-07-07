MELROSE — During the month of July, MelroseKind is collecting diapers and new and gently used children’s picture books in support of Mothers Helping Mothers Clothing Closet located in Malden.

The need for diapers continues to affect more than 1 in 3 families with young children. WIC and SNAP benefits cannot be used for diapers. Through the end of the month, Melrose residents are encouraged to donate diapers in any size (open packages are fine). MelroseKind will accept diaper donations until July 31.

MelroseKind has added three porches to their Kindness Porch Brigade starting this month. Drop donations in MelroseKind bins at 89 Walton Park, 160 West Wyoming and 647 Main St. (Follow Your Art), along with the 249 Grove St. location.

In addition to Kindness Porches, Molly’s Bookstore will host a MelroseKind receptacle for children’s picture books. If you don’t have time for a drop-off, you can use the MelroseKind Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/MelroseKindWishList) to mail donations to Mothers Helping Mothers in care of MelroseKind.

MelroseKind encourages Melrose residents to share kindness by donating. Please contact Maribeth Darwin with any questions by emailing [email protected].