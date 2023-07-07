LYNNFIELD — The Brothers of the Lynnfield Knights of Columbus recently welcomed Fr. Bill Bucciferro as a transfer to Council 3745.

Fr. Bucciferro, a native of Juliet, Illinois, just celebrated his 40th year as a Catholic priest. He is the director of the Salesian Boys & Girls Club of East Boston. He is a visiting celebrant of the Sunday Mass that is held at Ave Maria Parish in both Our Lady of the Assumption and St. Maria Goretti Churches in Lynnfield.

Fr. Bucciferro joins Fr. Jack Farrell, as well as Deacon Thomas O’Shea, and the other brothers of the Knights of Columbus Council 3745.

Several brothers of Council 3745 presented Fr. Bucciferro with a Knights of Columbus emblem Polo shirt during the council meeting.

The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal and charitable organization of Catholic men serving the greater Lynnfield community and Ave Maria Parish.

For more information about the Knights of Columbus, they can be contacted at 1 Knights of Columbus Way, Lynnfield, MA 01940 or by visiting https://www.kofc.org/secure/en/join/join-kofc.html.