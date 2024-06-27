Melrose athletes were “born to run” during banner year

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—It was a year of historic victories, upsets, celebration and surprises for varsity athletics at Melrose High in 2024-25. As their graduating class looks back at historic moments achieved on the fields and courts over the three sport seasons, they’ll no doubt cherish their athletic moments. And younger players will be prepared to double down on athletic performances when they return to school next fall.

There were state champions crowned (girls cross country) and league titles (golf, volleyball, boys soccer, girls cross country, girls soccer, girls indoor track) earned. MHS also collected some sectional titles and individual state championships for an overall very competitive year for Melrose.

Here is a look at some of the finest moments of the three athletic seasons.

Girls Cross Country are crowned State Champions

On Nov. 11, the Melrose High girls cross country team became MIAA Div. 2A state champions with a first place finish at the Div. 2 finals held in Wrentham, a remarkable feat for coach Nick Tuccinardi’s fleet footed runners, who did what no other MHS girls cross country has done to date. They edged closest rivals Longmeadow and Walpole to victory in a group effort led by Adeline Lawlor who medaled in 10th followed by Maizie Frakt, Darby Thompson and Naomi Braey. Many of these runners would move on to even more success during their indoor and outdoor track seasons.



Boys’ soccer become Sectional champs

After an upward trajectory for the last several seasons, the Melrose High boy’s soccer team (16-3-2) reached top velocity when they became the MIAA Div. 2 Sectional champs and brought the Final Four trophy home on Nov. 13 after upsetting No. 2 seed Billerica (18-1-1). This was followed after playoff wins over Minnechaug and Westwood. It was the first title since 2001, cementing their legacy as one of the best teams to play at Melrose High. Melrose five all stars were named in Amir Lahkiky, Sam O’Donnell, Nick Thermenos, Liam Gavin and Jovan Ssebugwawo. Lahkiky was named MVP of the league and three Melrose players, Amir Lahkiky, Jovan Ssebugwawo and Aiden Heipler will continue their soccer careers in college.

Wrestling team pins their way to Sectional title

The MHS wrestling team clinched the Div. 2 North title in February thanks to their tourney medalists Johnny Moraes, Jack Shea, Marco Albanese and Scott Santos along with wrestlers who qualified for States including Mike Thomas, Luke Brodeur, Pedro Ribeiro, Owen Savage, Quinn Fogary, Alejandro Lopez and Gabe Laverde. It was quite a battle on Day 2, which came down to the last medal round at heavyweight and a clutch performance from first year wrestler, junior Alejandro Lopez, who helped delivered the win thanks to his clutch win by fall, to the delight of Melrose, their coaches, parents & supporters. Another trophy to decorate the cases at MHS is becoming a program tradition.



Girls’ volleyball reaches 19-win season

It was a season straight out of Coach Celli’s playbook as the Melrose girls’ volleyball team launched another league-winning season and a deep Div. 2 playoff run, the highlight of which was a gripping game against Billerica, who fell to Melrose two straight seasons in Sweet 16 action. And No. 6 seed Melrose worked their magic on Nov. 8 by besting the No. 10 seed Indians (17-6) by a score of 3-1 in gripping sets that nearly pushed to five, which advanced them to fight for Final Four trophy against (victor) Canton. But the win over Billerica was celebrated with the “storm the court” moments synonymous with MHS volleyball and it was a sweet home sendoff for their seniors, Grace Gentile, Sadie Jaggers and Manon Marchais. Their captains had career high stats in the game with hitter Sadie Jaggers having a walloping 25 kills, setter Leah Fowke with 45 assists and libero Grace Gentile scooping up 22 digs and 33 serve receives. All three, plus hitter Sabine Wenzel, were named All Stars, while Jaggers made All State selection and Gentile will advance to play college volleyball.



Girls soccer makes history & launches post season run

After an incredible first-ever, league-winning season, the Melrose girls soccer team enjoyed their victory of the year against Oliver Ames on Nov. 8 at Fred Green Field in the Div. 2 Round of 16 game following a 1-0 playoff opening win against Longmeadow. It was a thrilling overtime victory as Melrose doubled up guest Oliver Ames, 4-2, in penalty kicks in front of an excited home crowd. After a scoreless regulation and two overtime sessions, the game went into penalty kicks. In the shootout, Melrose goalie Ava Tormo saved the game and attackers Ellie Deeble, Sofia McElligott Lily Nolan and Abby Taylor wrapped it up on goal shots prompting a big celebration on a cold night.

It was a historic season for Melrose, who compiled their best ever record at 15-3-2 and earned their first ever Middlesex League title. There were six all stars named: Jill Frawley, Emily Lucien, Sophia McElligott, Abby Taylor, Ava Tormo and senior Ellie Deeble who earned League MVP honors. Though Melrose later fell, 1-0 in Div. 2 Elite 8 play, (a penalty kick goal with just 38 seconds left) the team will never forget making history at MHS as the best ever girls soccer team to suit up at Melrose High. Bar none.



Girls’ lacrosse team among Div. 2’s best

Led by new coach Alicia Geiter, the MHS girls’ lacrosse team simply stunned in 2024. While missing out on an ML title to their rival Burlington, they nonetheless demolished much of the competition to a 13-6 season, starting off with a 10-5 playoff win over Mansfield. Though they fell to No. 6 East Longmeadow (16-4) on the road Melrose had an exceptional season, with wins against historically tough teams like Belmont and Winchester, and they named four all stars in Allison Doherty, Chloe Arnold, Sophia Hitchman and Jill Frawley, who earned All Conference honors.

State Champions crowned in indoor & outdoor track

The Melrose High boys’ and girls’ indoor track had one of their best appearances at States in years when they competed in the Div. 3 Indoor Track State Finals at the Track at New Balance this winter. A state champion was crowned on the boys’ side thanks to the efforts of Sam Madden, who became the Div. 3 State Champion in the high jump. He qualified to compete in All States along with the Melrose boys’ 4×400 relay team of Jevon Ssebugwawo, Matt Sarnoski, Adam Caldwell and Sam O’Donnell who earned silver. This followed a great showing at the Middlesex League Meet where league champs were crowned. Gold medals were earned by Melrose’s Josh Grant in the 55 meter, Sam Madden in the high jump, Brendan Radzik in the long jump and the 4×400 relay team of Jevon Ssebugwawo, Matthew Sarnoski, Sam O’Donnell and Adam Caldwell, who blew away the competition with a time of 3:29.79.

The MHS girls’ indoor track team became 2024 Middlesex Freedom League champions for the first time in three years by going 5-0 in the Freedom League and they also had a great performance at States thanks to Cadence L’Heureux who earned medals in 3 events: long jump, 600 and as a member of the 4×800 relay team that consisted of Darby Thompson, Emma Drago, and Amy Rowe, who collectively became state silver medalists with a second place finish.

In the spring Melrose saw their boys’ outdoor team crown a state champion relay team. Their 4×400 relay team of Jovan Ssebugwawo, Jonah Tully, Sam O’Donnell and Adam Caldwell swept the field at the Div. 4 State Finals held at Westfield State earning gold when they beat the field of over 20 competing teams with a time of 3:27.58. And a collection of spring runners qualified and competed at the Nike Nationals in June which included Caleb Barnes, Matt Sarnoski, Jovan Ssebugwawo, Sam O’Donnell, Adam Caldwell, Reilly Powell, Cadence L’Heureux, Maizie Frakt, Amy Rowe, Katie Leeman and Emma Drago, a finale of a wonderful scholastic sport year for these track stars.

Cross-country boys extend their season

Melrose proved that speed was the hallmark of athletics in 2024 and that was evident by the efforts of sophomore Ben Dugan and junior Caleb Barnes of the MHS boy’s cross country, who team extended their season when they ran at the Foot Locker National Championship at the Franklin Park cross-country course, where Dugan finished 28th in the 10 grade race, and junior Caleb Barnes, Middlesex League Freedom division MVP, competed in the Championship race against the very best runners from all of the Northeast States. Both are expected to return strong in the Fall of 2024 season.

Hockey boys stun in postseason efforts

After a rocky regular season, the Melrose High boy’s hockey team earned their first playoff victory in nearly a decade when they opened their Div. 3 MIAA playoffs at home against No. 35 Amherst Pelham, and won 3-1. Melrose was pitted to face #3 seed Scituate on the road and managed to scare the daylights out of them in an OT thriller that fell the Sailors way, 2-1, in overtime. Much of that on the remarkable glove of junior goalie Matthew Fuccione who had an astounding 38 saves at net over the night, carrying Melrose into OT. Melrose’s Brendan Healy scored on a Colin Fahey assist to force sudden death. It was a heroic effort and a true “saving the best for last” moment for a team that could be just as competitive in 2025 as they were during playoffs.

Melrose stuffed in Thanksgiving football thriller

Losing to Wakefield on Thanksgiving is never a “best” moment but it was certainly memorable one on Thursday, Nov. 21 when a goal line stand determined the winner of the 63rd Annual Thanksgiving game at Landrigan Field in Wakefield. It was a game that lived up to the hype between the two defensive- minded teams who had fans on edge during the final play of the game: a 4th-and-goal on the Wakefield 5-yard line with Melrose forced to attempt a touchdown for the win with 24 seconds left in the game. Melrose QB Connor Brophy tried to connect with receiver Ben Cassavoy on a short pass but was picked off in the end zone by Wakefield’s Myles Sanchez to win the game for Wakefield.

Melrose finished a strong 2023 season campaign at 7-4 but were soon robbed of playoff selection with a not-so-popular Power Ranking vote by the MIAA.

And with the Thanksgiving loss against Wakefield, legendary Melrose head coach Tim Morris sits at 199 wins and must wait until Sept. 2024 to earn his 200th win milestone.

See you there.