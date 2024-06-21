MELROSE — The city’s Recreation Department kicks off a Fourth of July celebration at the Common beginning at 10 a.m.

The Annual Bike & Carriage Parade around the Common begins at 10 a.m. sharp. Bring your decorated bike, wagon, carriage, scooter, skateboard or other custom ride and take part in the festivities.

Everyone is encouraged to be creative and to let their American spirit shine!

While the parade begins right at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, if you are running a little late it is no problem as the parade line does take time to get going. Participants can join the end of the line as they arrive.

Be aware that street parking does fill up fast and organizers ask that everyone be mindful of the neighbors’ driveways and to park in legal spots.

At the conclusion of the parade, all youth will receive a participation ribbon and wristband. There will also be face painting, music, games, activities, crafts and vendors.

Things wrap up around 11:30 a.m.