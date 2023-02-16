MELROSE — In partnership with the Melrose Veterans Services Department, Mayor Paul Brodeur recently announced that the City’s Memorial Day Parade will return on Sunday, May 28. All Melrose residents are invited to join the city as it honors local veterans—our nation’s heroes—during the parade and other Memorial Day 2023 observances.

“I’m excited to bring back our Memorial Day Parade and look forward to recognizing our veterans who have sacrificed their lives for our country as well as the veterans and military personnel of our City,” said Mayor Paul Brodeur. “I encourage our entire community to participate and celebrate the parade’s return—either by cheering on our marchers and performers along Main Street or by participating in the parade along with a community group—and help the City honor our local veterans.”

The parade will step off from Memorial Hall located at 590 Main Street at 1:30 p.m. The parade will continue down Main Street, with stops at Pine Banks where children will be reunited with families. The parade will then continue down Main Street and arrive at Wyoming Cemetery, at which point the main Memorial Day ceremony will be held by the Melrose Veterans Advisory Board and Veterans Services Department.

Groups or individuals who wish to participate in the parade should call the Mayor’s Office at (781) 979-4440, or e-mail Lily Martin in the Mayor’s Office at [email protected].

Participants will be required to assemble in the municipal parking lot behind Memorial Hall at approximately 1 p.m., however, those with floats and antique cars will be required to assemble in front of Memorial Hall at 12:30 p.m.

More information about the parade, as well as the City’s additional 2023 Memorial Day observations, will be released to the public as the holiday nears.