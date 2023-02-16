THE MHS gymnastics team wrapped up a great 6-3 regular season and shined at the ML meet. Pictured bottom left to right: senior captains Sofia Pitcher and Grace Burke. (2nd row) Abby Dennison, Maya Weissman, capt. Grace Gentile, Ella Ugino and Katelyn Plourde. (Top) Noah Williamson, Sumin Kang, Isabelle Ferranti and Owen Mistretta. (courtesy photo)

Team (6-3) shines at ML meet, awaits North qualifiers

By JENNIFER GENTILE

SAUGUS—The Melrose High gymnastics team had lots to celebrate on Friday, February 10 at their regular-season finale at home at the Saugus YMCA.

First, they honored their two senior captains, Grace Burke and Sofia Pitcher, who are graduating this spring, and soon after the team posted its highest point total of the season with a big 135.1-111.05 win over Malden in Mayor Cup action. It was their largest point total of the season, one that has been climbing since their debut on January 6.

Just days later, on Monday, Feb. 13, Melrose competed in the 2023 Middlesex League Meet at Stoneham High. There, they placed an overall 5th, besting ML teams such as Winchester, Woburn, Wakefield and Stoneham, for one of their best showings in recent years.

Melrose enjoyed great all-around work from freshman Isabella Ferranti and senior Grace Burke who placed 7th and 13th in the league with total scores of 34.30 and 32.20 respectively.

Melrose’s vault has been a dominant strength for them and sure enough on Monday they reminded ML teams of that and their 34.2 was only bested by Burlington and Reading and was better than the impressive Wilmington/Bedford team. That was the result of the collective work of Melrose’s Ella Ugino, Abby Dennison (8.6), Noah Williamson (8.6), Sofia Pitcher, Grace Burke (8.65) and Isabelle Ferranti. Burke’s score was 6th best in the meet.

Melrose head coach Denise Valdez credited her team’s performance. “This is a league that has gymnasts who compete 12 months a year so we definitely proved we can hold our own. We’ve done such an amazing job improving scores in all four events.”

Melrose had a nice showing in the bars and beam, 5th overall in each event. Bars saw work by Maya Weissman, Katelyn Plourde, Abby Dennison, Sumin Kang, Isabelle Ferranti and Grace Burke, with Ferranti scoring the highest, 8.65 good enough for 7th in the league overall. Beam saw work from Grace Gentile, Katelyn Plourde, Sumin Kang, Sofia Pitcher, Isabelle Ferranti and Grace Burk, who pulled in the highest total of 8.5.

Melrose had a great floor routine, behind efforts from Plourde, Kang, Williamson, Burke and Ferranti who had a team-high score of 9.0.

All the team scored nearly their best at their Senior Night meet against Malden. Melrose swept every event. Floor was an exceptional event as they saw two 9.0’s in the six competitors they sent out: Grace Gentile, Sumin Kang, Noah Williamson, Grace Burke and Isabella Ferranti. Burke got her highest floor score to date at 9.1 and Isabella Ferranti wowed with a 9.2.

When it comes to this team, they are getting better each day. Says Valdez, “Where we are now compared to where we started is incredible.”

At press time they were awaiting word if they have qualified for North Sectionals. With their highest scores averaging in the range of 134-35, there is a good chance Melrose will return to the North scene, and if they do they will be in good company. Expect opponents like Reading, Burlington and Wilmington/Bedford to be likely shoo-ins.

In the meantime, coach Valdez has some fond words for her outgoing seniors, Grace Burke and Sofia Pitcher. “Both of them weren’t 100% when they started this season and to see Grace battle back to push herself as an All-Around her and even push to attempt tsuks on vault speaks so much to her toughness. Sofia has so much fight in her. She persevered through injury to become strong in her events, especially vault. And our younger gymnasts saw the fight in them, saw them persevere and give it all at practice. They are the epitome of leaders.”