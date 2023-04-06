A fun-loving person who enjoyed swimming and playing cards

MELROSE — Carrie D. Cleal, resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Melrose Wakefield Hospital after a long illness. She was 57.

Born in Chicago on October 29, 1965, Carrie was the daughter of Kathleen Terry Cleal and the late Earl Cleal. Carrie grew up in the Chicagoland area where she attended electronics school after graduating from high school and worked for Motorola. She moved to Massachusetts in 2001.

Carrie was a fun-loving person who relished time spent with her loving partner of 23 years, Margaret “Marge” Capone, who cared for her through all her illnesses and whose family considered her one of their own, her family in Illinois, and her nieces and nephews, especially Richy and Robin. She enjoyed swimming, kayaking, and the seashore. She also enjoyed sketching, wood burning, backgammon, playing cards, and the delicious seafood at Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

Carrie’s passion for life and big heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carrie was the daughter of Kathleen “Terry” (Hawks) Cleal and the late Earl Cleal of Chicago, IL. Loving partner of Margaret “Marge” Capone of Melrose. Sister of Bryan Cleal (Olivia) of River Forest, IL; Kristine Rodrian (Marty) of Mt. Prospect, IL; Megan Kritsas (James) of Glen Ellyn, IL and Bradley Preusker (Hope) of Algonquin, IL. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were invited to gather for visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St, Melrose, on Friday, March 31 from 1-3 p.m. and for her funeral service celebrated at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Carrie’s memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY, 100016.

