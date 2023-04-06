MELROSE — The City of Melrose is collaborating with the Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) and several towns and cities across eastern Massachusetts to bring residents “Stories of Our Stuff: Recycling & Secondhand Industry Across the World,” a webinar geared toward informing the public about the recycling industry and practices globally taking place on Tuesday, April 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

In addition to MassDEP and the City of Melrose, the webinar is co-hosted by the Town of Arlington, Town of Bedford, Town of Brookline, City of Newton, City of Somerville, City of Watertown, as well as the Refuse Management District, and the South Shore Recycling Cooperative. Melrose Environmental Outreach Coordinator, Alison Beucler, will be present at the meeting for Melrose residents, who are encouraged to attend to learn more about recycling in Massachusetts and Melrose specifically.

Residents can sign up for the “Stories of our Stuff” webinar by visiting the registration link: https://cambridgema.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x0h4n052RIGMiT2Mzfrbxg.

“We know recycling is an important component of America’s sustainability agenda,” said Mike Orr, Recycling Director of the City of Cambridge. “Recycling reduces the amount of deforestation, mining, and fracking that are done to make new items. However, the process of recycling and the secondhand industry is largely unknown. In this webinar, we will peel the curtain back on how electronics are recycled in China, how broken TVs in Ghana are repaired using components from old TVs, how recycling works in Mumbai, and finally how our most common recyclables (aluminum, paper, plastic, and glass) generated in Massachusetts are recycled into new products.”

Three panelists will lead the webinar. Adam Minter, author of “Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion Dollar Trash Trade,” and “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale;” Meera Singh, a Waste Management educator in Mumbai and Cambridge, MA; and Brooke Nash, the Branch Chief for Municipal Waste Reduction at the MassDEP.

For questions about the webinar, please contact Alison Beucler, Environmental Outreach Coordinator for the City of Melrose, at [email protected] or (781) 665-0142.