By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE—Rob Mahoney is officially stepping down as head coach of the Melrose High girls’ soccer team.

Mahoney has been Melrose’s varsity coach for the past seven years. He has done a great job of building the program as his squad has qualified for the state tournament his final three seasons.

“I have a young family and I couldn’t give the team the time and energy that they deserve,” explained the 34-year old. “When I stated coaching the team, I was 27 and single. Now, I am married and have two kids.”

Mahoney, a teacher at Melrose Veterans Middle School, discussed stepping down with his wife, Heather, after their second child was born. Mahoney had a three-year old son Jamie, and an 11-month old son, Theo.

After the team’s end-of-season banquet, Mahoney met with his players the next day to tell them in person that he was stepping down. Mahoney had two assistant coaches, Melrose Hall of Famer, Olivia Downey, who is a teacher in Lexington and goalie coach Drew Nelson.

Mahoney, who lives in Malden, wanted to give the Melrose administration enough time to final a replacement.

This season, Melrose finished at 9-9-2 as they lost, 3-0, at Masconomet in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32 game.

Masconomet ended up winning the state title.

In the Middlesex League, Melrose finished in second place behind Wilmington in the Freedom Division.

Melrose was 8-7-1 in the league overall and 7-2-1 in the Freedom Division. Seven seniors from this team will graduate but the new coach will have 14 veterans slated to return so the cupboard will not be bare.