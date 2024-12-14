MELROSE — On Sunday, December 8, the Mt. Hood Park Association held its annual free Children’s Holiday Party at the festively decorated Mount Hood clubhouse which was the last event of Home for the Holiday weekend in Melrose.

This popular event was well attended by many families and children during the afternoon who had an opportunity to enjoy live holiday music, meet with Santa Claus and enjoy free balloons made into different shapes and animals by Yarrow the Balloon Magician.

The Association wants to thank all attendees who generously contributed non-perishable food and toys for the needy of our community. Refreshments and desserts were provided by the Association and Sagamore Golf, Inc. while donuts were provided by Dunkin Donuts located at 1204 Broadway, Saugus.

The Mt. Hood Park Association is dedicated to the promotion, protection and preservation of Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course. To learn more about our organization, please visit our website at mthoodpa.com. Membership is open to all for a small annual fee used only for our free and annual events.