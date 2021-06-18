Michael L. Halliday

Jun 18, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 18, 2021 edition.

BEDFORD, NH — Michael Lawrence Halliday of Bedford, NH, formerly of Wakefield, MA, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Medford on March 14, 1956, he was the son of the late Wilbur (Whip) Halliday and Arda (Caputo) Halliday. Michael was the fourth of their eight children and a graduate of Wakefield High School.

Michael’s tenacious and competitive spirit shined brightly as he excelled on the 1974 championship football team.

Michael’s passion and love for sports were ever present at family gatherings and his unwavering loyalty to all New England sports teams.

Above all things, Michael had an extraordinary love for his wife Tricia, daughters Jen and Jess, son-in-law Mikey and his large family.

Michael’s engineering studies at UNH and strong work ethic paved the way for his successful career in the commercial construction industry. He was a proud project superintendent for Harvey Construction Corp of NH for over 25 years.

He was the beloved and adoring husband of Tricia Burke Halliday, extremely devoted father of Jennifer Gene McCarthy and her husband Michael of Malden, and Jessica Kathleen Halliday of Bedford. He was the proud brother of Kathleen Banks Halliday of Bourne, Keven Halliday and his wife Aleta of Dedham, Christine Halliday Lyons and her husband Robert Miegel of Brookline, Mark Halliday and his wife Christine of Wakefield, James Halliday and his wife Karen of Bourne, Vicki MacKay and her husband Tom of Wakefield, and the late Timothy Halliday. He was also a cherished uncle to 39 nieces and nephews, each any every one a source of joy to him, as were their 39 beautiful children.

A private funeral Mass as held at The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Wakefield in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield, MA. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.