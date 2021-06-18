Susan A. Robinson, 67

WAKEFIELD — Susan Ann Robinson, 67, of Wakefield and formerly of Belmont, died on Tuesday, June 15 at her residence after a courageous battle with metastatic kidney cancer.

Born in Cambridge on January 31, 1954, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Arel) Smith of Medford and the late George Smith.

Susan was a graduate of Belmont High School, Class of 1971 and Northeastern University School of Nursing, Class of 1974. She retired in 2018 as a Registered Nurse in the Coronary Care Unit at Boston Medical Center. Susan loved skiing, gardening, cooking and had an artistic flair for drawing. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the family home in Lake Winnipesaukee. Susan lived courageously with metastatic kidney cancer with the help from Dana Farber Cancer Institute for 14 years.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband Stephen Robinson, her daughter Marielle Scippa and her husband Angelo of Middleton, her stepson Michael Robinson and his wife Kate Innis of Natick, her granddaughter Sophia Scippa, her two brothers George Smith of Littleton and Philip Smith of Belmont and her sister Donna Belanger of Littleton. Susan is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115.