Middlesex League & Dual County League Hoopapalooza

May 25, 2021 by jkeating624

First Annual Outdoor Unified Basketball Jamboree

Posted on: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Thursday, May 27th, 4 to 6pm

Galvin Middle School

525 Main St. Wakefield MA 01880

Unified Basketball combines students with and without intellectual disabilities for training and competition. Students with intellectual disabilities are classified as special olympic athletes, students without disabilities are classified as unified partners.

Five communities will come together in this first of its kind hoopapalooza event: Bedford, Lexington, Melrose, Wakefield, and Watertown will showcase their finest students in this inaugural outdoor unified basketball competition.

Grab your lawn chair and join us for an outstanding afternoon of athletic excellence & competition!

The event will be live streamed at: Tinyurl.com/MelroseLive

Contacts: Stephen Fogarty, Melrose HS [email protected]

Brendan Kent, Wakefield HS [email protected]

HOOP, there it is!